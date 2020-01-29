I was greatly disappointed in our hometown paper when The Tribune-Demcrat failed to cover the March for Life in the Jan. 25 edition. Considering the newspaper depends on The Associated Press for articles explains it somewhat.
The AP would never give credence to President Donald Trump’s historic attendance or his support for the unborn. It gets tiring to read AP stories that consistently berate our president. But, unfortunately The Tribune-Democrat missed a great opportunity to highlight the participation of so many young people from our area.
Way too often we see stories of our youth in trouble. To squander an opportunity to showcase the best of our local youth is inconceivable.
I extend my congratulations and thanks to all who sacrificed their time to defend the unborn by their participation in the March For Life 2020.
PJ Stevens
Carrolltown
