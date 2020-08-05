How Rep. Frank Burns honored and dishonored a fallen veteran on a bridge dedication: It started three plus years ago, when my wife (the fallen veteran’s widow) called Burns’ office to have a bridge dedicated to her husband, who was killed in action in Vietnam.
She had a bridge in mind, Friendly Dairy Bridge, the bridge that crosses over Route 219 (John Murtha Highway).
Everything went smooth for three years and the bridge was finally approved in Harrisburg. My wife and I called and emailed Burns’ office in Harrisburg and were assured everything was going OK.
We told them we would like the sign on the bridge over Route 219. We were told that Pennsylvania does not put signs on bridges anymore, but a sign would be put along the highway. We assumed Route 219.
The bridge was dedicated and the signs were put on Friendly Dairy Road.
We talked to Burns’ senior office person and she told us the sign could not be put on Route 219, because it is John Murtha Highway.
I am sure the people from Carrolltown who travel under the Friendly Dairy Bridge don’t have a clue that they are traveling under a bridge dedicated to one of Carrolltown’s fallen, Cyril T. Yeckley, USMC.
When we found out a few weeks before the dedication that the signs would be placed on Friendly Dairy Road, my wife and Yeckley’s daughter were so upset they could not go to the dedication.
Thank you Rep. Frank Burns for your help.
Charles J. Thomas
Ebensburg
Editor’s note: The following is a response from state Rep. Frank Burns.
Honor more important than sign placement
Naming a bridge in memory of a veteran is a great honor for their family and friends – a way to officially recognize their sacrifice to our country.
It’s a shame Charles Thomas does not see it that way.
Instead, Thomas is using precious newspaper space to engage in a petty squabble about sign placement rather than taking an opportunity to highlight the honor of having a bridge named after Pfc. Cyril Yeckley.
Thomas admits:
• His family chose the bridge to be named.
• They were told the signs would not be placed on the side of the bridge overlooking Route 219, but rather on each entrance to the bridge.
It’s unfortunate he is trying to blame my office for his family’s incorrect assumption. My office was upfront that bridge signs appear at each end of a dedicated bridge.
Since 2009, PennDOT’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices has stipulated that fact: “The memorial or dedication signing shall be limited to one sign at an appropriate location in each route direction, each as an independent sign installation.” As such, a sign was erected at each end of the Friendly Dairy Bridge – now the Pfc. Cyril T. Yeckley Memorial Bridge.
Sadly, the only people dishonoring a veteran are those failing to recognize the honor of having a bridge named after a loved one.
I am certain that Yeckley would be honored to be memorialized this way,
not worried about where the signs are placed.
Rep. Frank Burns
East Taylor Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.