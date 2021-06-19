As one of the many disabled people in Somerset County, I need to address the need for more direct care workers.
So many times, when I have a scheduled worker to come to help me, I get a call and they cancel for various reasons. I am fortunate enough to have my mother as backup, but she isn’t always available. Not everyone has a backup.
I know that many people don’t want to work because they make more money staying home. There is no incentive to work. Direct care workers don’t even make as much money as someone in a fast food restaurant. That is ridiculous, as they are helping people try to stay as healthy and live as independently as they can.
The disabled community needs more direct care workers and the workers need more incentive to work. The help that they give is invaluable to so many of us.
We’re hoping that the people in charge of these programs can make some changes that will benefit our disabled community and the direct care workers.
Casimir Frederick
Somerset
