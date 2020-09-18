The week of Sept. 13-19 is observed nationally as Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, and for good reason.
Direct support professionals, or DSPs as they’re often called, are the front-line workers at human services agencies who support people living with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
DSPs assist people with disabilities in daily living activities such as personal care, feeding, cooking, cleaning and medication management. They help people manage their finances and appointments.
They transport and accompany people in the community so they can participate in recreational and social opportunities.
They support people so they can find and keep jobs. They help keep people safe.
In addition, DSPs are considered essential workers, so they’ve been working quietly behind the scenes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep people safe and healthy. Whether teaching hand-washing, showing people how to make and wear face masks, or teaching proper cleaning and sanitizing practices, DSPs have been hard at work protecting some or our community’s most vulnerable members.
Please join me in thanking all of the direct support professionals in our community. Thanks to their tireless work, people living with intellectual or developmental disabilities receive the support they need to live everyday lives full of meaning and connection.
Rebecca Aungst
President and CEO of Skills of Central Pennsylvania Inc.
