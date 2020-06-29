We wish to express our appreciation to the organizers of the demonstration on the Public Square in Bedford on June 5, held in response to George Floyd’s tragic death, and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. We also wish to express appreciation to the demonstration participants, and to thank the sheriff, the police and local officials who enabled us to stand in solidarity.
As members of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers), and Dunnings Creek Friends Meeting, it is our belief that no one should ever fear violence, especially from those charged with promoting public safety. One consequence of entrenched racism and prejudice in our public and personal lives has been that Black and brown individuals often feel and often are unsafe and threatened in the course of daily life. People of color have been the disproportionate victims of violence, even death, in interactions with police.
We believe it is critical that resources, legislation and education be directed toward eradicating racism in all of us – young, old, our leaders and those such as the police charged with protecting the safety and rights of all – so that responses will not be caused or influenced by prejudice.
Quakers believe there is that of God in everyone.
There is no way to peace – peace is the way.
David Lewis
Bedford
Friends of Dunnings Creek Friends Meeting
Fishertown
