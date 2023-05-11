I’m a grocery delivery driver, and I’d like to highlight the difficulty Solomon Homes residents have getting food into their homes.
To healthy people with vehicles, grocery delivery is a luxury, but for those without vehicles or with a disability it’s almost a necessity. However, deliveries here can mean carrying a large order hundreds of yards from the nearest road, then up five flights of stairs.
Many drivers can’t physically do this, so orders often go undelivered or arrive days late.
Imagine needing groceries today and not getting them until next week.
For a recent large delivery here, I was stopped in a lot with my four-ways on when a Johnstown Housing Authority employee said I couldn’t be there.
I asked if I could park further up the road if I was in her way, but she said I had to be in a parking space and directed me to a lot 300 yards away for future deliveries.
I misunderstood and thought I could still finish my current delivery when she started screaming and began threatening me.
Since this happened I have reached out to the JHA nine times about the incident, but never heard back. Nowhere else in Johnstown has a rule like this.
Having to park even further away now makes it even harder for tenants to simply buy food.
JHA, please start caring about your tenants and stop creating even more hardships for people with less wealth than you.
Angela Schmitt
Boswell
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Democrat asked the Johnstown Housing Authority to respond to the above letter. The answer follows.
Problem was solved in Solomon Homes
I was already aware of this situation and agree with some of the writer’s comments. In this specific instance, our employee was wrong and this was addressed internally. The vehicle was not parked anywhere that caused any problems and was only there for a short amount of time.
However, aside from this event, we do have frequent problems with vehicles that are not on intended driving surfaces, such as sidewalks and grass areas.
The weight and movement of vehicles can cause cracks in sidewalks and ruts in grass, which are commonly noted deficiencies on our HUD inspections.
We do care about our residents and have been making progress by offering access to health and wellness services on-site as well as training and employment opportunities.
I apologize for this incident and hope that anyone visiting our communities to provide services to our residents has a positive experience.
Michael Alberts
Executive Director, Johnstown Housing Authority
