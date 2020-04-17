Some time ago, I promised myself that I would no longer write letters with political over or undertones to the Readers’ Forum. Gee, self-promises, like New Year’s resolutions, are sometimes tough to keep.
When I read Herb Ewald’s pontification in this column my promise went astray (April 8, “Become a part of the solution, not problem”). He must have slept through American history class when freedom of speech was discussed.
Yes, even vulgar extracts such as the “Access Hollywood” tapes and Donald Trump’s description of his own daughter on “The Howard Stern Show” are fair game, Ewald.
Ewald’s letter was myopic at best, and offensive and prejudicial at worst. He references those who disagree with him and others like him (I doubt that there are many) as stupid.
I have many friends and acquaintances whose views differ greatly from mine.
That neither means they are wrong nor I am right. I view other opinions as helpful, they often pick up my blind spots.
Why do cars have more than one mirror? Yep, it is about blind spots.
For Ewald to suggest that Trump haters do not want this virus to end is insane and absurd. I am not a Trump hater, I am an American. By the way, Ewald, I make a difference daily and know that I am part of many solutions.
I will not insult you as your letter did that. By the way, America was always great.
Bob Truscello
Johnstown
