It didn’t take Joe Biden long to do what he said about turning the country around.
He eliminated jobs on the Keystone Pipeline, went after coal mines and our guns with a $200 tax on every gun is insane.
He wants to open the door to thousands of immigrants and give them benefits that many Americans don’t have. Right now is not the time for that.
Gas and oil prices are going up and he is all for abortion. Vice President Kamala Harris supports decriminalizing prostitution. Nancy Pelosi was right when she said the enemy was still in the House, it’s her. She has done more to harm to this country than Donald Trump. House Bill HR1 is another kick in the butt from the socialist Democrats.
Barry Smay
St. Michael
