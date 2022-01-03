It is apparent that Sen. Joe Manchin’s recent withdrawal of support for the massive spending proposal of President Joe Biden and the congressional Democratic leadership is motivated by the senator’s reelection hopes.
It is difficult to imagine that Manchin thought carefully about the complete ramifications of that decision. His decision will not appease the Republican leadership within West Virginia or its national leadership. It will certainly not discourage any of the many other potential candidates for that office in 2024.
The very influential, longtime senator from West Virginia, Robert C. Byrd, justified his seeking federal expenditures to benefit his state, by telling people, “If it were not for the pork I can bring home, we would not have anything.”
Any concern for issues such as the national debt, inflation and fiscal responsibility have been forgotten a while ago.
There has always been money to print for our many unjustified wars, not to mention the monies spent for economic relief for those suffering financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
During two generations, Republicans have pushed to reward the wealthy with tax cuts and other forms of “welfare for the wealthy,” both individuals and major corporations.
It was once said by a veteran lawmaker in the U.S. Congress, “In order to get along, sometimes you have to go along.”
Joe, when you realize that fellow Democrats are the only real friends you have, you might apologize to Biden and other Democratic leaders, and return to the fold.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.