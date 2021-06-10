Beware the volume of virtue signaling that is going on within our country. What may appear to be commendable is in fact diabolical.
Did not Satan use the same method on Eve when he said, “Surely if you disobey God’s immutable laws you will not die, but become wise and able to distinguish between good and evil for yourself”?
What he failed to tell her was that good and evil are established by God not by the intellect of men. It has not and never will be virtuous to re-write laws that are in opposition to God’s natural order of things.
Underneath all the virtue signaling are certain political groups who use the Constitution as a shield while they work to destroy it. The same can be said concerning the word of God.
While talking about government and law they push our country and it’s God-given principles toward a place where everything will mean what a ruling clique of base men want it to mean. We must remember that distortions of truth spoken with sincerity are still distortions.
It can be concluded that those who do this learned it from their father the devil, whose they are and whom they serve. And no wonder, for the devil masquerades as an angel of light (2 Corinthians 11:14).
To be wise unto salvation you must look to the Savior. To be cunning in the world you must convince others that they can determine right and wrong themselves without any consequences.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
