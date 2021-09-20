The Republican party of today is not what it used to be. From a party that respected the rule of law, it has deteriorated into a chasm of zombies, having drunk poisoned Trump cocktail mix.
A few of the following examples will illustrate just how Republicans today have evolved into the lunatic fringe:
• You fail to stop at a red traffic light, risking possible serious injury to yourself/others, and when asked why you didn’t stop, you say: “Government overreach.”
• Your doctor says get COVID-19 vaccinated for yourself, family, community, country, and you say: “Don’t take away my freedom.”
• The Tribune-Democrat publishes an editorial with facts, refuting election fraud, and you say: “Media bias.”
Republicans have been leaving the party in droves, and those that remain seem confused between right and wrong, truth and lies, and good and evil. They can’t stop pretending there was election fraud when there was none. Donald Trump said to his Department of Justice, “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and R. Congressmen” or lie.
Trump gave you permission to convey ebullience with white supremacy, to be proud of your bigotry, to be shameless of your ignorance.
On Jan. 6, America witnessed an ugly attack on democracy by a mob of violent, uncivilized rioters. A mob of Republicans.
So much for making the world a better place.
Edward T. Makuchan
West Hills
