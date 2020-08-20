Before Fidel Castro took over Cuba, only the rich had favor with the Batista regime. He needed their wealth. All others were at the mercy of the dictator.
The followers who helped Castro overthrow the dictator pretty much suffered the same fate. The rich who cowered to his demands survived, while the rest obeyed, faced imprisonment or execution.
Today, someone in a luxurious tower somewhere is fueling the protests on our streets.
Should the protestors succeed in changing this government into a Marxist endeavor, they, too, will be rewarded with gulag-like fate by the person or persons funding the turmoil, while the wealthy and powerful enjoy the spoils.
Peaceful protest for freedom is sensible.
Destructive protest against freedom is senseless.
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
