The political signs are in the ground, but for how long? Those who don’t approve of a candidate begin their immature and idiotic farce of the political process by tearing down the signs of those they oppose.
They think, and you wonder if they can think, that you should want what they want. The political process to them is like a circus and they are the clowns.
We don’t have to wait for Halloween for the clowns to appear. The clowns are already here.
Joseph G. Antal
Ebensburg
