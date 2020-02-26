Every attempt that the Democrats have made to discredit President Donald Trump has failed. As soon as we the people elected him, they vowed to try to impeach him, which is a childlike response to losing an election.
A quick review of their failed attempts are as follows:
• Rejection of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Failed. At least he was able to face his accuser, whose testimony was not verified.
• The Mueller investigation over two years and wasted multimillions of dollars. Failed. Thousands of documents were obtained.
• Russia’s investigation into the election. Failed.
• Whistleblower’s accusation of corruption. Failed.
• Impeachment of the president. Failed. No evidence of an impeachable offense was produced. He was completely exonerated.
• Negative reaction to the outstanding State of the Union Address. Failed.
The lack of appreciation for the many accomplishments for the American people and accolades given to various individuals by the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi was sad and repulsive. By tearing up a copy of the speech, she showed her lack of respect for the president and those he was honoring.
The only way to stop this vendetta is to reclaim the majority in the House, which would make it possible to actually get things done for the benefit of everyone.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
