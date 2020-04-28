Our presidential election is fast approaching. The American electorate only has one knowledgeable person to vote for. So far, anyway.
Granted, President Donald Trump is not perfect, but he is a large stairway up from Joe Biden.
Why doesn’t any intelligent Democrat want to run, and why did Democratic voters pick Biden over the others in the primaries?
Are the Democratic leaders afraid anyone who runs will lose, so just let Biden run?
Hopefully after this election, we won’t be hearing or seeing Biden anymore.
There has got to be a better Democratic candidate out there. Biden is hoping he will persuade women to vote Democratic by choosing a woman vice president.
If he is elected (heaven forbid) and if he is removed from office, at least there would be a woman to replace him.
Arleen Schaffer
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.