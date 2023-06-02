History of budget deficits by presidents:
• Ronald Regan more than doubled the deficit from $70 billion to more than $175 billion.
• George H.W. Bush nearly doubled that to $290 billion.
• Bill Clinton ended his administration with a $128.2 billion surplus.
• George W. Bush inherited Clinton’s surplus and left office with a record deficit of more than $1.4 trillion.
• Barack Obama reduced George W. Bush’s record deficit by $1 trillion.
• Donald Trump’s time in office: the national debt rose almost $8 trillion or 20%.
• Joe Biden sliced the budget deficit in half in 2022, the biggest drop in history.
It is clear that while the GOP refers to Democrats as the party of Tax and Spend, the GOP just spends and reduces taxes which raises the national debts, and leaves the Democrats with large deficits to clean up when they take control.
Now, the GOP wants to cap spending at $1.5 trillion and reduce or eliminate social safety net programs for the poor and middle class, and reduce social security and Medicare for seniors and climate change legislation.
While spending the funds provided by Biden’s legislation, nearly every GOP member of congress voted against it.
Look at the funds that have been flowing into your communities for firefighter and ambulance services, communities’ development, roads, education, internet services, job training and municipal system upgrades.
Additionally, the GOP has not mentioned its intent to roll back the Biden tax increases on billion-dollar corporations, of which 120 pay no income tax.
Gary Schetrompf
Portage
