Democrats can’t win key elections, so they trample the Constitution, our laws and become extreme hypocrites.
Democrats can’t fault President Donald Trump’s performance, even with their attempts to impede and distract him. Over and over they lie and are proven liars, except Joe Biden, who just makes gaffes.
Now, they have ratcheted up their impeachment to undo the results of a presidential election.
If they had a candidate worth a crap, they could just let the voters remove Trump from office during the next election.
Democrats have six committees and millions of dollars chasing an impeachment that is based on a secondhand, uncorroborated, inconsistent statement from a nameless, gutless “whistle-blower” who hates Trump. How can you take seriously their impeachment when the chairman of the intelligence committee is skipping facts for parody?
There are two people who know what their own conversation was and what it meant.
That would be Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky has publicly acknowledged that he felt no pressure to investigate the Biden family.
The underlying problem with the media is their desire to tell us what other people actually mean when they speak and these unnamed sources, which entire stories are based to fit their narrative. If you want to open your mouth, have the guts to put your name on it. If not, just keep your mouth shut and plan your next climate-change protest. If you’re telling the truth, you have nothing to worry about.
Jim Vasilko
Richland
