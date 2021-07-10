The Democrat/liberal motto is: “If it ain’t broke, we’ll break it!”
Here is a list of broke: God, Jesus and any stance on Christianity; family unity; American patriotism, exceptionalism; education: public education; most colleges; preschool (in lieu of lowering taxes for mothers to stay at home with their children and teach them themselves); mostly all roads; Boy Scouts; Girl Scouts; elections; marriage; sexuality; civility; law and order; justice systems; legal institutions; civil service; the armed forces; truth; history; science; disciplining children with logical and natural consequences; work force; work ethic (brought to you by AFL-CIO); incentive to earn a living; entrepreneurialism; medical facilities; medical professions; taxation without representation; banking; fiscal responsibility; home ownership; liberty; communications: entertainment; mainstream media; movies; sitcoms; commercials; radio airwaves (NPR); newspapers (including The Tribune-Democrat); environmental (mis)management; fish and game sports; all sporting (except hockey, for now); Super Bowl; NFL; freedom of speech is equal to, let’s just say, every Constitutional freedom outlined by our founders; sanity; respect for anything but themselves; race relations; wars on: poverty, drugs, terror, etc.; immigration; America; freedom; mental health; traveling; security; justice in general; accountability; fairness; self-sufficiency; presumptuous weather predictions; and, this just in: Olympics.
Just to name a few. Who wants to align with that debacle?
Politicizing everything and more, the left continues to divide America by way of the almighty American “idol” – the television, technology and public education systems.
Paul told the Galatian church: “I really wish that these people who weigh you down with corrupt counsel would mutilate themselves!” Dittos from me.
Janet Lord
Jerome
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.