Here we go again. Colin Kaepernick has told Nike to take the Betsy Ross American flag off its shoes because it is racist, which is a bunch of bull and the company knows it.
Kaepernick is bitter that he lost his starting quarterback job with the San Francisco 49ers. Now his Democratic cohorts are lying about President Donald Trump, saying he wants to make America white again. They are a bunch of fools trying to divide our country.
The Democrats have an agenda – abortion, killing unborn babies. They will face the wrath of God.
If I were them, I would be worried, for the Lord can do all. I am not perfect. I have done a lot of dumb things, but I know right from wrong.
Trump is a good president who cares for legal U.S. citizens. The Democrats don’t care about the United States’ poor and homeless, but want to give the illegal people free everything.
• Nexstar took CBS off DirecTV because of greed, which means we will not be able to watch the Steelers. I say put the Steelers’ games on Fox. The NFL better do something now before it’s too late.
John Zawalish
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.