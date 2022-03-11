The far-left Democrats are giving us a wave of what’s to come. High prices for energy beef, other food
products. The prices will come down some, but those high prices are in our future.
The far left is going to tell us what kind of car we will be driving. Electric will be the only one you can buy at high price.
Where will the electric come from when they close our power plants? Windmills and solar are not anywhere enough for our power grid. You better buy a generator so you can go to work.
This is also going on in the meat industry. The government is pushing all these impossible meats – plant-based – because they say octane gas from cows are polluting our air. These are just two that the far left want to happen to our future.
For those ages 18 to 44, this is our future. Weren’t we told illegals would fill the jobs we didn’t want? Why are there so many jobs not being filled? Reason: Government monies.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
