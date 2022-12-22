On Dec. 10, William Lloyd wrote, “Will Republicans keep their promises?” I don’t understand this statement. The people of the United States are obviously content with the current state of affairs. They can thank themselves for voting back into power liberal politicians.
How are Republicans supposed to keep any promises when Democrats control the Senate and the presidency?
Lloyd states that the first priority for Republicans is to fight inflation. Inflation is solely caused by the government spending more money than it takes in and then printing worthless money with no backing.
He does state that both parties are guilty of doing this and he is correct, but it is also true that the Democrats in power now have increased government spending even more than Republicans.
He states that the congressional Republicans solution is to increase domestic production of oil and natural gas and cut federal spending – good idea.
We were more energy independent under Donald Trump and the leading producer of energy in the world. Joe Biden won and immediately wrote executive orders that were against all fossil fuels.
The price of fuel drives the cost of all goods and services.
Lloyd says that the GOP should work to reduce violent crime. Is this a joke on his part?
Who wants to defund police? All are Democrat controlled cities. Where did all of the violence occur when cities were being destroyed? All of those cities are Democrat-controlled. Also, what cities have the highest amount of violent crimes occurring in them?
Royden Thomas
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.