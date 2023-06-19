In the Readers’ Forum on June 2, “Dems left to clean up large deficits,” Gary Schetrompf’s facts are misleading.
In the past 100 years, only Calvin Coolidge (Republican) and Bill Clinton (Democrat) have run a surplus. Every other administration – eight Democrats (including Joe Biden) and eight Republicans – has run a deficit.
Schetrompf points out that Clinton had a $128 billion surplus in his final year as president, but fails to mention that he had only a $63 billion surplus overall. Moreover, half his term as president was marked by deficits totaling almost $500 billion.
Schetrompf also states Barack Obama reduced Bush’s deficit by $1 trillion. That’s disingenuous. Obama ran a deficit every year of his presidency.
The lowest during his term, $442 billion in 2015, was indeed a trillion less than that of Bush’s final year.
Even so, Obama still amassed an overall deficit of nearly $6.8 trillion during his two terms in office, the largest of any administration at that time (this includes $253 billion from the Obama Stimulus Act added to the fiscal year 2009 budget).
Another of Schetrompf’s assertions is that Biden halved the budget deficit in 2022, the biggest drop in history.
While true, he neglects to acknowledge that at just under $1.4 trillion, it’s the fourth-largest deficit in U.S. history.
Pointing fingers at one political party isn’t productive since neither has proven adept at reigning in spending.
In the end, we’re the ones left holding the bag.
Robert Mahood
Johnstown
