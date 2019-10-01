Democrat’s have been parked at the scenic overlook high above the destroy America canyon accumulating unbelievable wealth for decades while fine-tuning their socialist agenda.
It appears now with their phony impeachment crusade, three years of lies aided by the far-left biased news media, along with the Washington RINOs, they’re ready to leave the overlook, crash through the guardrails and take America as we know it on their plunge to the bottom.
“Dims” never fail to seize a crisis for political gain and if none exists they’ll fabricate one. Remember “dims” started screaming for impeachment before inauguration day simply because they hated Donald Trump and crooked Hillary Clinton lost.
Trump is the only obstacle between the “dims” implementing their socialist agenda and the destruction of America.
The “dims” are licking their chops at the thought of taxing or outright confiscating your 401 and IRA accounts, when they talk of redistributing the wealth. It’s not their wealth they are going to use.
The problem with socialism is eventually you run out of other people’s money to spend. They cry about the poor conditions for illegals and children separated from said parents, but they never speak of the conditions some Americans live in or the thousands of American children aborted each year.
Trump wants a safe, strong and prosperous America for all, that’s what “dims” hate the most as it doesn’t play into their socialist plans and threatens their wanting to control every aspect of our lives.
Let’s keep America strong.
Al Thomas
New Florence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.