Not surprisingly, the Democrats want to pass federal legislation legalizing recreational marijuana. Knowing marijuana’s negative effects on users’ cognitive abilities, this seems to be a Fahrenheit 451 move to corral even more of the population into believing their party’s platform is logical and moral when it is not.
Democrats are science deniers when they allege that unborn babies are a “clump of cells” to be morally disposed of, that gender is not assigned at birth but can be chosen and changed according to one’s “feelings,” and that the origin of climate change is a settled science.
Democrats did not champion what is best for the Black race when they wholeheartedly voted against ending slavery, tried to deny Blacks the right to vote, historically oversaw double digit unemployment for Blacks, and supported the genocide of Black children by Planned Parenthood founded by Margaret Sanger who regarded Blacks as weeds.
Their draconian shutdowns during the pandemic resulted in the loss of millions of jobs. They claim job creation just by allowing the businesses that have survived to re-open.
Democrats insist on printing money for enhanced unemployment checks which discourage job seekers while most businesses are severely hurting for workers.
Democrats call to defund police and now deny that plays any part in the escalating crime in many big cities. They supported the violent, months-long destructive protests of Black Lives Matter and Antifa – some even posting bail for those arrested.
Democrats’ refusal to safeguard our nation’s borders adequately puts a huge strain on our economy and safety.
Adding recreational marijuana to the mix will only further dumb down a portion of the population, making them oblivious to the harmful effects of the Democrats’ agenda.
Gale Bala
Johnstown
