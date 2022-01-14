Craig Holman, in his Dec. 27 column, “2022 will remake or break our democracy,” believes efforts underway or already adopted to strengthen election laws to prevent illegal elections will destroy our democracy.
He seems to forget that during the 2020 election that 64% of the electorate didn’t cast their ballots on Election Day. Or that an unprecedented 100 million ballots were cast by mail or early voting.
If he is concerned about the loss of democracy he should take a long hard look at Democratic efforts underway to dismantle the United States Constitution by junking the 233-year-old Electoral College.
Or eliminate the preeminence of the individual states to establish ballot laws in national elections.
He doesn’t want to tell you about the unprecedented effort to scrap the 180-year-old filibuster, and the 150-year-old nine person Supreme Court and the 60-year-old tradition of 50 states.
He apparently does not believe the FBI, Justice Department, CIA, Hillary Clinton and members of the Obama administration systematically used government agencies to sabotage a president’s term of office isn’t in violation of the U.S. Democracy.
His left wing hysteria about the supposed looming of the loss of democracy is quite simple: They expect to lose power in 2022, because of the way they gained it and they used it with their top down radical agenda that never had universal public support.
James M. Edwards Sr.
Richland Township
