Is the United States a Christian nation?
I thought we at least could be considered one until the election of President Barack Obama in 2008. This was the candidate that mockingly said, “Small town Americans cling to guns and religion.”
Then, with his reelection in 2012, I was thoroughly convinced we couldn’t be considered a Christian nation anymore.
At the 2012 Democratic National Convention, the Democrats booed God from their party’s platform. Then, during his presidency, Obama in a God-degrading tone stated: “We’re not a Christian nation.”
Little did he realize that was one of his few told truths. He further proceeded to prove his point by rainbowing the White House after a 5-4 vote by the Supreme Court to legalize homosexual marriage in 2015.
Concerning the 2020 presidential race, President-elect Joe Biden and the Democrats continued their anti-God platform.
Evidently, that had no effect on many people who attend church and call themselves Christians. If you were really a Christian, would you vote for an anti-God party? Sounds hypocritical to me if you would.
President Donald Trump was a friend of the Christian and Jewish communities, and the Republican Party didn’t eliminate God from their platform. If we were really a Christian nation, Trump would have easily won four more years, and the Republicans would have won control of the House and Senate.
For those true Christians who may be a little down, God says, “Fear thou not; for I am with thee. Be not dismayed; for I am thy God.” (Isaiah 41:10)
God’s still in control.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
