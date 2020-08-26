There have been many Readers’ Forum letters about Donald Trump. I find them very amusing, and I wasn’t going to write until I saw one on Aug. 1 by Carl Concel stating that Trump “has lied over 20,000 times.” Please list them.
My friend told me that Fact Check has found 1,700 lies. I find this ridiculous. I asked him to name one and he couldn’t. If Trump was a Democrat, the media would say he was misinformed, misquoted or misspoken.
One article cited many crimes against others around the president. Again, accusations not connected to the presidency.
The Democrats remind me of a child in a grocery story that takes a temper tantrum because he or she did not get their way.
Let’s respect the office, please.
What is it about Joe Biden that, after 46 years of doing nothing in his political career to help this country, all of a sudden becomes the messiah of the party?
The president is trying to help this country and is stepped on every time by liberal courts and jealous democrats.
They do not want him to succeed.
He, until the virus, had done more for all people in this country than any president in history.
In my opinion, the Chinese and paid groups are behind the unrest, the riots and the virus attacking our economy, which was the best in the world under Trump. If I were Trump, I would have given back their ball and gone home.
Stan Carrier
Westmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.