I’ve been hearing commercials that it’s time for a change. A change to what?
• Higher taxes for individuals.
• Higher corporate taxes, which would result in the loss of millions of gained jobs.
• Loss of jobs in the coal, oil and natural gas industries.
• Open borders.
• Using taxes for illegal aliens.
• Appointment of liberal judges who make decisions based on their political views rather than the Constitution.
• A weaker armed forces.
• A rise in terrorism.
• Social medicine costing $33 trillion. Giving the feds control of our health care would be disastrous.
• Back to a sluggish economy, which is growing twice as fast as during the Barack Obama years.
• Return of many business regulations.
• Return to supporting the socialist ideas of the United Nations.
• Return to anti-Christian and anti-Jewish rhetoric.
• Elimination of the Electoral College.
This election is really about conservatives verses liberals and capitalism verses socialism. The trouble started the day after Donald Trump upset Hillary Clinton, with many Democrats calling for Trump’s impeachment two months before he took office.
I have mixed feelings about Trump’s tweets, but it is his way to connect with America with all the fake news by the mainstream media.
Democrats have never given him a chance, and he had to come out fighting from the start.
The divisiveness and hatred in Washington is being caused by the Democrats led by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.
The only change we really need is for the Republicans to retake the House of Representatives.
John Skubak
Johnstown
