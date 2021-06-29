I respectfully ask James Edwards to stop calling Democrats socialists and communists (referring to a letter in The Tribune-Democrat on June 23). It is simply not true, and such sweeping generalizations indicate political motives, not honest intellectual discourse. He has beaten this drum often, and perhaps his former association with the paper has afforded him license to broadcast misinformation which is not worthy of responsible journalism. It is not about governance, but only about obtaining power, retaining power and amassing wealth for certain people.
The American economy is a goulash, not “capitalist,” more a “free market,” with elements of economic, not political, socialism. Technically, a “capitalist” lives off of his accumulated wealth, whether it is earned, inherited or stolen, which excludes most of us. We all know about the social programs and provisions that benefit the populace, but it is hypocritical to not acknowledge the welfare enjoyed by conservative corporate interests, some of which pay little to nothing in taxes, are sometimes paid to sit idle, and, like the military/industrial complex, manufacture hardware and weaponry that the Pentagon itself does not need nor want.
Perhaps Sen. Mitch McConnell and his Republican flock, this self-appointed patrician class, can start honoring their oath, earn their fat paychecks and participate, not obstruct.
The philosophies of ancient Rome are interesting but totally irrelevant to 21st-century America. I recommend Colin Woodard’s American Nations (Penguin) for meaningful understanding of our nation. Edward’s opinion slouches toward propaganda. It is irresponsible and potentially dangerous.
Michael M. Mosorjak
Johnstown
