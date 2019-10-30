The House of Representatives should be called the House of Dumb Dumbs.
Instead of intelligently passing legislation benefiting their constituents, lawmakers have foolishly been spending time and money trying to oust a president.
At the cost of nearly $200,000 a member, they could just wait for another election to try to do the job.
And in reference to elections, these politicians refuse to pass a law requiring official identification to be shown at voting booths.
How many times have you already reached into your wallet or purse for anything to prove who you really are?
They won’t make English the official language of the country. Where in our Constitution does it say we, the host country, must acquiesce to arriving immigrants’ spoken word?
And how do these dumb dumbs become eventual millionaires, ignoring their official duties for lack of all the above?
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
