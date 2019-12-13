If Bill Lloyd fears for the future of our republic (“Will American democracy survive?”, Dec. 7), I am positively terrified.
The amazing part of our system has been its peaceable transfer of power, something notably absent the past three years. We have had riots, resistance, endless investigations and demands for impeachment from the day of Donald Trump’s election. Having been promised that the office was Hillary Clinton’s for the asking, the Democrats have been sore losers. Why bother waiting for the next election when you can spend the taxpayers’ millions to overturn it right now, with a media mob urging you on?
OK, Lloyd, we get it. You really don’t like Trump. Many of us weren’t exactly crazy about Barack Obama, but we tolerated his disdain, preaching at us while we clung to our guns and religion. We didn’t take it to the streets, nor relentlessly try for his impeachment. He was our president.
Lloyd justifies this obstruction with a split-decision argument. The popular vote versus the Electoral College. This makes as much sense as contesting the outcome of a football game based on yards gained versus points scored. Plainly, an election or a football game would be played very differently under different rules.
If anything has shaken public confidence in our system, it has been three years of brass knuckles political assault, the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, partisan investigations and a hostile media. We can only hope this isn’t what the future holds. Why bother with an election if the results can be endlessly contested?
David Folan
Johnstown
