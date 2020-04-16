Recently, two bills were brought before the Senate and were rejected. I shouldn’t have to be writing concerning these atrocities.
• Pain bill: After 20 weeks, it’s accepted that pre-born babies can feel pain. No abortions would be permitted after this period. Sixty votes were needed for passage. The bill failed 53-44 with only two Democrats voting to support it.
• Born-alive bill: After a botched abortion and the baby is born, the baby would be allowed to live. Remember, 60 votes were needed for passage. It failed 56-41, with only three Democrats supporting it.
President Donald Trump was in favor of both bills and would have signed them into law. For a president who’s been painted as hateful and evil, I’m asking: Is Trump the evil one here or with the numbers listed above; could it be the Democrats?
I’m not saying the Republicans are perfect, but I am saying the Democrats have fallen off the deep end on the left.
What I have written here is just one glaring example where the Democrats have pathetically faltered. This whole editorial page could be filled with their anti-American and godless policies that would literally destroy the America that we know and love.
Locally and across America, Democrats with a spark of common sense and decency are bailing out on their party.
I personally can’t understand why anyone who attends church and claims Christianity would be registered a Democrat when they’ve taken God and life out of their platform.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
