Many years ago, I would hear my father, grandfathers, uncles, aunts say always vote for the Democratic Party. They are for the working man. Things have drastically changed. The Democratic Party does not care about the working man. This is not your fathers’ Democratic Party.
The Democratic Party stands for open borders, amnesty for illegal aliens, sanctuary cities and states, and the abolishment of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This means the Democrats reject the idea that the United States is a country entitled to defend its borders. Anyone can enter our country at any time for any reason.
The Democratic Party also stands for free health care, insurance for illegal aliens, Medicare for all, and a green deal that would eliminate autos with combustion engines, reparations, gun confiscation and hysteria over the environment, and regulation of carbon emissions that would destroy our economy.
The Democratic Party has embraced socialism. The party has indoctrinated the economic illiterate voters with offers of freebies. It does not seem to matter that in no way can this country pay for it.
Their giveaways are delusional.
If you want socialism, then you need a powerful federal government to take money from us and redistribute it. This will result in a loss of individual liberty.
A socialist economy will kill the initiative and enterprise necessary to build businesses that employ and pay taxes.
Voters – think, and you will never vote for a Democrat again.
Wayne Moschgat
Johnstown
