During the latest events, I have witnessed passionate people on the news tearing down statues, denouncing our founding fathers, and trying to basically remove the symbols of what they feel are the wrongs of American history.
What’s surprising to me is, as passionate as these people are, they have missed the most significant symbol of all.
Why, when they are speaking out to rename and tear down anything they deem to represent racism, have they left out the name of the worst offender?
This offending group is responsible for supporting slavery and starting the Civil War. The president of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis, belonged to this group.
After the Civil War, this group tried to stop blacks from voting and they were supported by the KKK. This group supported segregation and promoted Jim Crow Laws.
Sen. Robert Byrd, a KKK member, belonged to this group. Gov. George Wallace, a devout segregationist, also belonged to this group. The father of the most powerful present day member of this group oversaw the dedication of a statue of Robert E. Lee and Stone Wall Jackson while he was the mayor of Baltimore.
You would think the same passionate people demanding these changes would want to erase the name of this group from history forever, or at the very least, demand this group be renamed.
For those that don’t want to spend five minutes searching on Google to find out who this group is – their name is the Democrat Party.
Wallace Dick
Johnstown
