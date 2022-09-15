Labor Day is not just for union workers, but the entire working class of America.
Ours is a country built by the blood, sweat, tears and belief in democracy of those who built this country.
The cornerstone of democracy, voting, has and will be tested by powerful economic interests. They will make it harder to vote and stifle our voices in the media.
While the Declaration of Independence was the promise, the Constitution was the fulfillment of assuring the sacred rights of mankind to participate in the election process.
Quoting in part, Alexander Hamilton wrote, “... it can never be erased or obscured by mortal power.”
When we vote, we being the arduous work of restoring confidence in our government – and send a message that
we won’t let democracy fail on our watch.
Joseph G. Antal
Ebensburg
