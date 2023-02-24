Cities share one common ground with malls – potential loss of business.
While cities such as New York, Chicago and others appear in turmoil, Johnstown will exit Act 47 on April 28, and The Johnstown Galleria was given new life by owner Leo Karruli.
However, cities and malls are losing ground by elected politicians contriving and imposing their green new deal through controlling our populous.
Government control has conditioned people, avoiding major cities, accepting inflation, driving/buying less, alternative shopping, revolving-door crime and business loss to spending.
Four-year history shows that the CDC created crises in America with being controlled under pandemic rule.
In January 2021, President Joe Biden took office with climate change as his primary objective; executive ordering of social change; anti-fossil fuel; Keystone Pipeline shutdown; foreign dependency; gas crisis of doubling prices; inflation; and people coerced out of gas-powered vehicles into electric vehicles.
Couple this with Biden’s border crisis and now Chinese spy balloon and objects, both politically downplayed, yet threatening our sovereignty risk to America.
Costs escalated at the hands of governments excessive spending and resulting in debt ceiling crisis.
While planes, trains and automobiles are past cliché, demonizing and demeaning anything fossil fuel only worsens the demise of cities and malls.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.