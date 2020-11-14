When I read The Tribune-Democrat on Nov. 7, I had to laugh at William Lloyd’s column for us to accept the election results and move on.
When did the far left media ever accept President Donald Trump’s election results and move on?
He and his entire family were constantly attacked from them and other far left organizations since day one.
In my 50 years of being a registered voter, 39 of those years as a Democrat, I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that our president-elect would hinge on mail-in ballots.
Ever since Trump was elected president in 2016, the Democratic party, television media, newspapers and other sources said that it was the Russians that put him in the White House (never proven).
Now with all the millions of mail-in ballots, they all say everything is legit and that we the people have to believe and accept the results, even though nobody really knows where these ballots came from.
I believe the people of America should demand an investigation on this so called fair and honest election and make sure that these ballots don’t disappear like Hillary Clinton’s emails.
James Lehman
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.