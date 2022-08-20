Pennsylvania now participating in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is good news. It will cut dangerous carbon pollution from power plants by as much as 227 million tons, improve health and save lives.
As a mother and evangelical Christian, defending children’s health is important to me. Cutting emissions will mean fewer heat-related deaths, cases of bronchitis, insect-related illnesses and asthma attacks.
With more than 10% of people in our region suffering from asthma, this is significant.
It is anticipated that RGGI will result in 30,000 fewer hospital visits and $6.5 billion in health care savings.
A recent Supreme Court decision may make it harder for the federal government to regulate carbon emissions, making state-level action such as RGGI more critical than ever. But some lawmakers are trying to prevent participation in this program through lawsuits.
These lawmakers are continuing to put our children’s health at risk.
Pennsylvanians want action to reverse climate change and pollution in order to defend the health of children in our commonwealth.
RGGI is key to making this happen.
I’m calling on the state courts to act quickly to block lawmakers’ attempts to stop RGGI.
Kim Anderson
Ebensburg
