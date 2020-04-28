We were recently treated to the spectacle of Trump zombies protesting in Michigan and elsewhere wearing MAGA hats, sporting Confederate flags and carrying semi-automatic rifles.
They were protesting the stay-at-home orders issued by governors.
You know, the stay-at-home orders that are our only defense against the global pandemic COVID-19. The stay-at-home orders that have saved tens of thousands of lives and are only now beginning to bend the curve of infection and death.
Donald Trump’s reaction to these protesters was to tweet.
“Liberate Minnesota.”
“Liberate Michigan.”
“Liberate Virginia, and save your great 2nd Amendment.”
Evidently, nothing says, “We’re all in this together” better than inciting insurrection and violence. Doesn’t that give you a warm and fuzzy feeling?
As tens of thousands of Americans are dying, tens of millions of Americans are unemployed and the next Great Depression comes knocking at our doors, Trump is busy settling political scores and worrying about his re-election. Trump is willing to risk tens of thousands of new deaths even while most Americans are sacrificing everything to save lives.
Trump supporters must be so proud of their president. So sad.
Let’s be sure to give Trump the reward he deserves. Vote this Nov. 3. Crawl through broken glass if you must. Defeat Trumpism. Vote Democrat.
We can rid America of this terrible pestilence. And once we have rid ourselves of Trump and his minions, we may be able to defeat COVID-19 as well.
Richard Chapman
Johnstown
