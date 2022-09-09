Why is it that our area legislators are so worked up about the efforts being put forth by the Vision Together 2025 group and its executive director?
Could it be that the Vision group is being proactive instead of reactive, which is typically the way all state leaders conduct business? No TV cameras, no fake oversized checks, no bridge-naming ceremonies, just a lot of hard work by a dedicated group of people who want to improve our region.
Oh and by the way, it seems to be a group of volunteers who don’t receive an oversized paycheck.
Joseph Brett
Johnstown
