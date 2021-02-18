There is so much bad news and worries for many people these days, I believe it is important when something good is happening to let everyone know.
The Blacklick Creek, south branch, flows though Nanty Glo, Vintondale, Twin Rocks, etc., is now home to several different trout varieties, thanks to a small number of active and devoted volunteers who raise money every year to purchase fish and personally stock the stream.
They are members of the South Branch Fishing Club and are dedicated to keeping the stream a wonderful recreation source for children and adults.
A 2020 survey by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission found an abundance of different minnows, as well as trout (including wild trout), which shows that the stream is in good shape and capable of sustaining the fish population year-round.
After growing up with the orange sulphur creek, polluted by the coal mine, it is indeed a joyful sight to see the kids fishing along the banks of this lovely clear stream.
Thanks to all of the volunteers and contributors who give their time and effort to this project.
Caroline McGraw
Nanty Glo
