A wise woman quoted these words: “Lord make me an instrument of your peace. Where there is hate, let me sow love. Where there is doubt, give me faith. Lord make me an instrument of your peace.”
The argument was made by a Republican senator that the decision made by Pennsylvania officials to expand mail-in-ballot voting during a pandemic, after the election had been postponed once due to health concerns was illegal.
Many, including myself used this option, to protect ourselves from the raging acceleration of COVID cases, in the commonwealth and the blatant disregard for safety protocols known to slow the spread of the disease.
A threat that is still raging, due to indifference to all mitigating efforts, being asked to adhere to. I think Pennsylvania government officials made decisions, in this time of pandemic, that enabled many Pennsylvanians to exercise their rights and protect their health, infringing on no one’s liberties.
J.R. DeLeva
Friedens
