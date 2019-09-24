Our city leaders take an oath to serve the people of Johnstown when elected. It’s not all about power, pay, morale and compensation – but by serving the residents when elected.
It’s not a good ole boys and girls club – its about leadership and working with the people of Johnstown – not against them.
Currently, what have our city leaders done for us. Imposing and raising water/sewage rates. Decision made to stop placing fluoride into our drinking water, saving them the expense and not passing on savings to residents.
Committing to a 10-year contract with Pro Disposal and increasing garbage rates.
A 10-year contract is unjustified to us and makes no sense without spring clean up. Current decisions are putting the people of Johnstown in a bind.
We struggle day to day, worrying about higher rates to pay – slammed upon us.
Our current leadership is not helping to serve the people/residents, only robbing us all.
Leaders who have the opportunity to care/serve their residents fairly will never regret doing so. It’s your best opportunity to serve the people/residents when elected by the people.
If this is not possible, then it’s time we elect new leaders to take over. Who will work along side, focusing on the needs of the people of Johnstown.
Bernard J. Mroczka
Johnstown
