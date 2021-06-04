This administration is going to destroy our country. President Joe Biden is trying to restart the Iran agreement again.
Do you know Barack Obama unfrozen $56 billion to maybe $150 billion (no one knows for sure since we were never told) funds to Iran. Also under the agreement 1 million barrels of oil a day are purchased from Iran.
Do you know where a lot of that money goes, to purchase rockets to send to Hamas that just started to fire them again on our ally Israel. You can find that as a fact and Hamas even came out the other day and thanked Iran for the rockets.
The energy secretary at a news conference about the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack answered a question about shipping fuel by rail car. Her answer, there is a lot of questions about shipping fuel by rail and the premiere way to transport fuel is by pipeline.
So what was the first thing Biden did? Stop the Keystone Pipeline, great move.
The president on the same day was asked what the government can do against cyber attacks. He said, graduate more people from college with degrees for this problem.
I guess we’ll have to wait four years or more until they graduate to stop cyber attacks.
I don’t know about you but these decisions scare me about the future of our country.
R.L. Wissinger
Johnstown
