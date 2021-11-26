I condemn the actions by the administrators who chose to disqualify the Bishop McCort Catholic High School student-athletes from participating in championship competition for 2022 and beyond.
This action was for the benefit of the parents, coaches and administrators.
It hurt top-notch athletes and their parents who just wanted a quality education and a top-quality wrestling experience.
Public education administrators have always known that the education offered at a Catholic institution is generally superior to that offered by public schools. A big reason for that is the parents of Catholic school students are a high quality.
Our faculties were generally better teachers, motivated by a love of teaching and a commitment to providing a faith-based environment for the children.
Having said that, parents are going to choose what is best for their children, despite the hefty price tag for the parents.
Instead of feeling resentful of our success, which has been going on for more than 100 years, why not provide the same type of educational and wrestling experience?
Actions that badly hurt students-athletes who attend an outstanding school are motivated by jealousy and a feeling of inadequacy. These feelings start with administrators, coaches and school boards, then filter down to parents and students.
How do these actions benefit the educational and wrestling experience of any student?
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
