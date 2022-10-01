Commendations to the Classic Elements bookstore for hosting a signing day for Graham Spanier’s book, “In the Lion’s Den.”
Remember the Penn State scandal disgracing Spanier, Gary Schultz, Tim Curley, and Joe Paterno for failure to report Jerry Sandusky’s rape of a 10-year-old boy in a shower?
News flash: not only were they not told about it; it never happened.
This is verified by eyewitness Mike McQueary’s email to prosecutor Jonelle Eshbach protesting he was misquoted, her reply of implicit acknowledgment, Sandusky’s acquittal on the charge, and the testimony of Dr. Jonathan Dranov, the mandated reporter who questioned McQueary on the night the event occurred.
Three times Dranov asked McQueary whether he saw anything sexual. Three times McQueary answered, “No.” Dranov testified to this in court in 2012.
Three Penn State officials served time, and Paterno was disgraced, for failure to report something that never occurred. No other charges were leveled against them.
Spanier fills in the documented facts that the courts and press cherry-picked over. He trusts responsible citizens with the truth.
This book is groundbreaking; read and decide yourself.
Joseph R. Stains
South Fork
