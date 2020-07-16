Are you a mushroom? Can you make up your own mind to vote in November 2020? If you answered no or yes to my questions, then also ask yourself why the major TV stations didn’t televise President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July
messages to the citizens of this great nation? NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN and others didn’t.
I know that for a fact, because I looked on the local broadcast stations during his speeches.
I think they did so to manipulate the Democratic people watching their stations, keeping them in the dark (such as mushrooms) until the General Election in November.
Why would they do that to us? They want Joe Biden to win the election against Trump and are in co-hoots with the Democratic Party to keep “We the People” in the dark until then.
Furthermore, they also know they
can’t keep us in our basements like Joe Biden.
So, don’t be hoodwinked by the DNC.
You can decide for yourself in November whether you want to fundamentally change America or improve upon it. It’s your decision.
John Pcola
St. Michael
