Gov. Josh Shapiro is against the death penalty in Pennsylvania and will not sign off on any – he claims it will lower crime.
People on death row without parole are taking up space and kept with our taxpayer dollars. If a person is found guilty of murder – they should face the death penalty, not claiming it was due to mental health.
They know what they did and face the punishment. Our whole judicial system is broken in Pennsylvania, which causes more crime.
Other states do have the death penalty enforced and are proactive in following out executions.
Shapiro isn’t concerned about the innocent people murdered in Pennsylvania.
Our prison system is overpopulated now – it’s time for death row prisoners without parole to be executed, not living life in a cell until they die in prison. Our tax dollars are paying for them.
It’s all about politics, not the people who live with their grief because of some murderer taking a life of a loved one and the loss in one’s family. The death penalty would lower crimes and end the cycle.
Bernard J. Mroczka
Johnstown
