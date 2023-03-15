Anyone that even has a slight knowledge of the word of God knows that God hates sin and has to deal with it or He would not be the God that the Bible portrays him to be.
Sometimes God doesn’t have to do much because man, on his own, is very capable of self-destruction. A glaring example of this is the open-border policy of the Democrats. There are about 100,000 lives being lost each year to the overwhelming influx of illegal drugs crossing our border from Mexico.
One of the obligations of our government is to protect its people. Former President Donald Trump made the greatest effort of any president to protect our border and our sovereignty with the wall and his immigration policies.
But because of a severe Democrat media-led hatred of Trump, the American people voted to have President Joe Biden and the Democrats leading the way with open borders. Thus death, crime and chaotic problems all across America.
With the former backbone of America (the middle class) having fewer marriages and fewer children, but the illegal immigrants exploding by the millions,
do you understand the point about self-destruction?
Illegals, who are uneducated and are not required to assimilate to American ideals, are being transported all over the United States.
By using common mathematics and allowing for several generations, our country is on its way to a cultural overhaul. Can you grasp what lies ahead for America?
We sit by idly and play the fiddle while Rome (America) is burning.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
