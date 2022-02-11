The Olympics has all of its fanfare, pomp and circumstance. The opening ceremonies portrayed hope for this world. The athletes have trained their entire lives for this opportunity to compete and win the gold. These are all good things.
Behind the scenes, though, lurks a dark secret China is hiding. There’s another “venue” in China where people are being tortured, starved and murdered.
The Christians in China, the elderly and young included, are being arrested daily for their faith with little hope of ever being free.
This mirrors the 1936 Olympics in Germany. Hitler had all the anti-Jewish signs and open mistreatment of the Jews hidden while then, like now, the Olympics went on.
So, if you hear about or watch the Olympics, remember those in chains.
Sandy Adomnik
Central City
